By Vincent Ujumadu

A Nigerian – born showbiz artist from Enugu-State, Mr. Henry Chinedu Emehel has been doing the country proud in far away Rome, Italy.

His outfit, the Afrobeats Roma compan is said to be on the forefront in weekly entertainments and concerts in that country.

Before leaving Nigeria, Henry had had tried his hands in acting and sports and luck smiled at him when he got to Europe.

His friend, Earl Bugatti who spoke with Vanguard in Awka, Anambra State described Henry as an ideal definition of a polymath, adding that he plays in diverse fields of life.

According to Bugatti, Henry was born on the 2nd of January 1986 in Enugu and after his education, starred in the movie titled ‘Face of an angel”. He later went into sports during which he played in the Nigerian top division and featured for Rangers International FC of Enugu and Jasper United FC in Anambra State.

Bugatti said: “After making a mark in football in Nigeria, he later moved to Europe where he switched profession. He became an international promoter in Rome, Italy and has since cemented his brand as a notable promoter for not just African talents, but global icons.

“In October 2014 he organized a snoop dog concert which had multitudes in attendance. In December of the same year he organized another big show and has handled the European tour of Nigerian actors like Iyanya, Rudeboy of P square fame, Flavour, Korede Bello, Skales,Kizz daniel,Timaya, J Martins, Phyno, Runtown, Tuface among others.

“Henry owns the Afrobeats Roma company based in Rome which is on the forefront of weekly events and concerts in italy.

“It was Henry that wonderfully packaged Flavour’s Suriname tour and that of Joeboy and Rudeboy.

“Henry is not limited to the Western countries as he had handled the African tours of the likes of Skales and Wizboy and very recently worked with Omah Lay by handling his European tour where Omah toured various European cities, including his stronghold, Rome.

“Apart from the showbiz, Henry owns an African Resturant and Pub in the centre of Rome called Afrish and has gone on to co-organize events for United Nation staff in Rome.”

Bugatti said there are strong indications that Henry will soon invest heavily in Nigeria as loves his country so much.