.

By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola has assured Nigerians that he would do everything within his capacity to bring the country back on track and eliminate wanton killings.

Tinubu, while delivering his victory speech, after he was declared winner, noted that progress is not about killing one another.

He said, “Love is about embracing one another. Let’s agree and build a nation. No religion can eliminate the other in the country.”

The former governor of Lagos expressed optimism that he would put in place the best team and work very hard to revive the Nigerian economy.

Tinubu had 1271 votes to emerge as the APC flag bearer for the 2023 presidential election.

He defeated Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who olled a total of 235 votes in a keenly-contested primary election of the APC.