Ex-agitators under the Niger Delta Liberation Movement (NDLM) have commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Group Managing Director, Alhaji Mele Kyari and the Group Executive Director (Upstream), Mr Adokiye Tombomieye for their diligence and interaction with stakeholders in the Niger Delta Region.

The group pointed out that the continuous interaction with ex-agitators and other stakeholders in the Niger Delta region has fostered cohesion and has in many ways sustained the peace for economic growth of the region and Nigeria at large.

In a statement signed by (Gen.) Oghenekaro Tony Edor, (Gen.) Micheal Bodmas, (Gen.) Alhaji Letugbene, (Gen.) Comr. Mathew Edugbo the group commended the NNPC Group Executive Director (Upstream), Mr. Adokiye Tombomieye for acting up to expectations.

According to them, their resolve to ensure viable development of the region remained sacrosanct hence; they would not hesitate to spit fire whenever the need arose.

“It is in view of this principle that we withdraw our complaints and calls for suspension and investigation of Mr. Adokiye Tombomeiye (NNPC Group Executive Director, Upstream) for willful corruption, economic sabotage, embezzlement, latent illegality, abuse of oath of office, as well as abject breach of public trust.

The group stressed the withdrawal was in line with recent discovery that most of the information they gave turned out to have emanated from a source they could no longer rely on.

They disclosed that all issues raised in their petition earlier have been resolved and a comprehensive official memo raised in respect of how monies were prudently administered in the management of the affairs of the Niger Delta.

The ex-agitators called on other stakeholders to continue to work with the government in order to drive the development of the region.