.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The North East Development Commission, NEDC at the week end presented assorted bags of rice, maize grits, condiments and other non- food items such as mats, blankets to Borno State Government for onward distribution to about 67,000 repentant Boko Haram terrorists taking refuge at Hajj Camp in Maiduguri.

Flagging off the handing over items to Governor Babagana Zulum, represented by the Director General, State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo at the Bulumkutu Rehabilitation Centre, the Managing Director of NEDC, Alhaji Goni Alkali said, the gesture is to compliment efforts of the government in managing the plights of the surrendered terrorists and other Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs in the state.

He said, the dwindling economic situation calls for all and sundry to assist government and the security agencies to restore peace in the region and the country as a whole, as there is no meaningful economic development in an area where there is no peace.

“As you are all aware that government and our security forces have been doing wonderfully well in the fight against terrorists for over a decade atrocities, where alot of people have been displaced.

“These displaced persons are been taking care of by the government and other humanitarian partners, including NEDC.

“Recently, we have witnessed the massive surrendering of terrorists with their wives and children who are been taking care of by the government of the day as they undergo rehabilitation before reintegration into the society.

“NEDC therefore considered that the burden has been so much on the State Government alone to handle, and that is why the Commission since inception has been assisting in the area of reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement in the North East sub region.

“Today, NEDC is giving out another assistance to our repentant terrorists and other Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs in the state inline with the federal government’s initiatives, as it had constituted a Committee for rehabilitation and resettlement of victims of insurgency in the region.

“So as an inter-agency intervention, NEDC donated 10,000 bags of 25kg rice, 10,000 bags of maize grits that were purchased directly from the Maiduguri Flower Mill to encourage domestic marketing.

“NEDC also is presenting 4,000 catons of spaghetti and 4,000 gallons of vegetable oil. Other non-food items donated include 5,000 blankets and 5,000 mats for onward distribution to targeted beneficiaries”. Alkali stated.

He commended the efforts of the federal and state governments, security agencies as well as development partners in their quest to ensure the plights of victims of insurgency are well taken care of, even as he pledged continuous support of the Commission towards restoration of peace and civil authority in all liberated communities in the region.

Responding on behalf of the state government, the DG SEMA, Hajiya Kolo thanked NEDC for its unflinching support to the Borno State Government’s drive in the Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement process.

She assured that the items donated would be judiciously utilized for the purpose intended.