… call for nature conservation, environmental preservation

Late Chief S.L Edu

The Nigerian Conservation Foundation, a premier non-governmental organization dedicated to nature conservation and sustainable development in Nigeria, is set to host the 20th edition of its annual memorial lecture in honor of Chief S.L Edu.

The Memorial Lecture is an annual event organized by the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) to honor the life and times of one of Nigeria’s pre-independence generation nationalist, statesman and environmental advocate.

The lecture series, which is sponsored by Chevron Nigeria, aims to bring environmental issues to the forefront of national debate while articulating solutions through expert discourse around the importance of nature and environmental preservation from key stakeholders across the country. In addition, the memorial lecture has been used over the years as a platform by Chevron Nigeria to further research in the areas of nature conservation, biodiversity, environmental management and sustainable livelihood by providing a grant to two PhD students studying environmental and biological sciences at any Nigerian university.

The theme of this year’s lecture is “Only One Earth” and will be featuring a conversation with the celebrated British naturalist, Sir David Attenborough.

The event is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 6th July 2022 at the Agip Recital Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos and will play host to the Honourable Minister of State for Environment, Chief (Barr) Sharon Ikeazor; Mr Desmond Majekodunmi, Chairman of the Lekki State Urban Forest and Animal Initiative and Founder of the Lufasi Nature Park, His Excellency, Teshome Nkrumah, the Canadian Deputy High Commissioner, traditional rulers, business executives, community leaders, members of CSOs, academia, and others will be in attendance.

The Chief S.L. Edu Memorial Lecture will be broadcast live on Zoom, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

In its 19-year history, the lecture has featured renowned stakeholders and experts like Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, the former President of Nigeria; Mr. Martin Palmer, Alliance for Religions & Conservation, UK; Prof. Charles Okidi, University of Kenya; Chief (Dr.) Ernest Shonekan, former Head of Interim Government in Nigeria; Ms. Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (former Minister of Environment, Nigeria); His Eminence, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, among others.