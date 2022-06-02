By Providence Ayanfeoluwa



The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, NBCC, has recommended several means of ending challenges in the Nigerian export space, with a call on the government to consider reduction of bureaucratic bottlenecks at export agencies; digitalization of export services; and sensitization of the exports community on export processes.



At a media briefing in Lagos, Chairman, Advocacy Committee, NBCC, Ms. Anne Rinu, stated: “While we are appreciative of government’s efforts at encouraging non-oil exports, we believe more can be done in the Nigerian export space.

To this end, our prayers are as follows: narrowing down the steps it takes for businesses to get information about market standards and policy; Creation of uniform standard African policy to consider the standards set by international bodies for exports procedures and exports processes carried out locally.”



She noted that the challenges in exportation range from multiple bureaucratic government regulatory agencies; foreign exchange restrictions; inaccessibility to funding/financial institutions, and port infrastructural irregularities, among others.



According to her, international companies within the Nigerian market are not left out of the quagmire as they experience fluctuating port charges; congestion moving in and out of the ports; bad roads and the continuous rising cost of diesel; delay in loading up vessels, and high transport costs.



“We believe that the best policies use data-driven and evidence-based methods. As advocacy being one of the Chamber’s cardinal goals, we will continue to offer advice, inputs and partnership on strategies that can facilitate the realization of economic development and growth.”