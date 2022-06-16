•Begins registration for 2022 AGC

By Innocent Anaba

The Electoral Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association, ECNBA, has listed 53 candidates for its national election.

This came as the Technical Committee on Conference Planning, TCCP, for the 2022 Annual General Conference, AGC, of the NBA, has announced the commencement of registration for the 62nd NBA AGC.

Chairman of ECNBA, Ayodele Akintunde, SAN, and Secretary, Mabel Ekeke, listing the candidates properly nominated for the election, said: “Pursuant to Part IV(11) and V(7), Second Schedule of the Constitution of the NBA 2015(as amended in 2021), a reminder notice was issued on June 6, 2022, to all candidates to submit not later than June 10, 2022, all campaign materials including curriculum vitae of not more than four pages of A4-size paper and comprehensive manifestos for publication.”

The positions being contested for according to ECNBA, include President, 1st Vice-President, 2nd Vice-President, 3rd Vice-President, General Secretary, Assistant General Secretary, Treasurer, Welfare Secretary, Publicity Secretary, Ass. Publicity Secretary and General Council of the Bar.

For the President, the candidates are Gadzama Joe-Kyari, SAN, Mikyau Yakubu, SAN and Taidi Jonathan.

For the 1st Vice-President, the contestants are Bala Linda, Bawa Yakubu and Liman Salihu. Meanwhile, candidates for the post of 2nd Vice-President are Abonyi Gerald, Chukwuemeka Clement and Nosike Damian. That of 3rd Vice-President has Asagba Justina and Ogbah Isaac as contestants.

For the position of General Secretary, those to face the voters are Adegbite Adesina, Asenoguan Osamuede, Ogiegbaen Callistus and Yamah Desmond.

Meanwhile, Aka Oluwaseun, Balogun Dhikrullah, Kip Daniel and Oseme Peremene are to fight it out for the Assistant General Secretary post.

The Treasurer has Adeogun Funmilola, Anze-Bishop Caroline and Balarabe Safiya as contestants.

Welfare Secretary will have Adaramola Gbemiga, Aniekwena Ben, Auta Nyada, Obasi Chinyere and Ugwuoke Ikechukwu slug it out for the post.

The Publicity Secretary position will see Emoghwanre Ogaga and Lawal Akorede battle each other at the poll; while Assistant Publicity Secretary will be contested by Ajiboye Charles and Nwoye Akachukwu.

And for General Council of the Bar, 22 candidates were listed, namely: Abdullahi Faskari, Agada Mercy, Agbaga Dennis, Agi Anne, Aikpokpo-Martins John, Akintayo John, Anagor Raphael, Anizoba Obi, Bello Abdulganiyu, Edun Olukunle, Igba Theophilus, Lagbamue Israel, Maidoki Muhammad, Muhammad Asmau, Munguno Mohammed, Nduka Rapuluchukwu, Nwaeze Nwaebuka, Okwun-Kalu Dave, Oladapo Olalekan, Onwere Victor, Oyeyiola Durodoluwa and Usman Joshua.

Registration for 2022 AGC begins

Meanwhile, registration for the 62nd NBA Annual General Conference, has started.

Chairman, Technical Committee on Conference Planning, TCCP, Mr. Tobenna Erojikwe, said that registration for the conference opened on June 12, with an early bird registration window and that participants would be able to register for either physical attendance or virtual attendance at the association’s website.

The conference is scheduled to hold in Lagos from August 19 to 26, 2022, with the theme: Bold Transitions, while renowned Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie, is the keynote speaker.

According to the statement by the TCCP, early bird registration for the conference will run from June 12 to July 17, while regular registration will start on July 18 and end on August 5, 2022. Late registration will run between August 6 and 12, 2022, while registration for virtual attendance will be on an ongoing basis.

“The core objective of the 62nd edition of the NBA Annual General Conference is to host a world-class conference, with in-depth discourse on critical issues affecting the legal profession and the country, facilitated by the most eminently qualified resource persons able to galvanize all conference attendees towards the path of becoming better legal practitioners and experts in their chosen fields; shape public opinion on critical issues; and inspire lawyers to build the law firms of the future,” Erojikwe said.

The registration fees are broken down according to categories. There has also been a significant reduction in the fees for virtual attendance compared to 2021.

Lawyers in the category of 1-5 years of practice will pay N15,000 for early bird registration, N40,000 regular registration, N80,000 for late registration, and N5,000 for virtual attendance as against N7,500 charged last year.

Lawyers within the 6-10 years category will register with N22,000 for early bird, N60,000 for regular, N120,000 for late registration, and N10,000 if they want to participate virtually compared to N11,250 they paid for virtual participation last year.

Lawyers who have practiced between 11-15 years will pay N36,000 registration fee if they make use of the early bird window, N70,000 for regular registration, N140,000 for late registration, and N15,000 for virtual attendance, N3,000 less than the N18,000 they were charged last year.

For lawyers between 16-20 years, the cost is N54,000 for early bird, N80,000 for regular, N180,000 for late registration, and N20,000 for virtual registration compared to N27,000 paid in 2021.

Lawyers who have more than 20 years of practice will pay N95,000 if they come as early bird, N150,000 for regular, N300,000 for late registration, and N30,000 for virtual attendance, a whopping N17,500 reduction from what it cost them to attend virtually in 2021.

Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Attorneys-General, and Benchers will pay N190,000 early bird, N300,000 regular, N500,000 late registration, and N50,000 for virtual participation, N45,000 less than the N95,000 they paid last year.

It will cost Magistrates and other Judicial Officers N50,000 to register if they use the early bird window, N50,000 regular, N50,000 late registration, and N20,000 for virtual attendance compared to N25,000 for last year.

Justices, Judges, Grand Khadis and Khadis will pay N75,000 registration whether they come as early bird, regular registration or late registration. However, if they wish to participate virtually, the cost is N25,000 instead of N37,500 they paid in 2021.

For non-lawyers who want to attend the conference, the fee is N100,000 irrespective of whether it is early bird, regular or late registration. If they want to register to attend virtually, the fee is N30,000, N20,000 less than last year’s fee.

International delegates will pay a fee of $300 for either early bird, regular or late registration, but $100 for virtual attendance, $50 less than last year’s fee.

“The AGC will bring together thought leaders in the areas of justice delivery, technology, economy, politics, judicial reforms, human rights and rule of law. The aim is to have leading lawyers and thought leaders in the various fields to discuss and harmonise positions on the way forward on building a more effective Bar and a resilient country able to thrive amidst changing global dynamics,” Erojikwe said.