The Video of NaXis DG 2022 single “Unconditional Love” produced by Sound god will be dropping before the end of June this year. Fans who were already expectant of the video can no longer hide their excitement as many have beseeched NaXis DG’s social media page to ask when the video for the single will be coming out.

NaXis DG released the Audio of “Unconditional Love” in May this year, which was his first single for the year 2022. In the last 2-months since the release of the single, “Unconditional Love” has amassed over a million streams on different online music platforms.

NaXis DG is a Nigerian Afrobeat, hip-hop, and Alternative artist based and currently residing in the UK. The Edo State-born Nigerian star also known as NDG Whitelion began his music career in his early years. He became a member of a musical group “Funky4” in Italy where he reside for many years before moving to the UK to pursue a solo career. Over the years in his music career, NaXis DG has released several singles which included Gbedu (Reloaded), Adesuwa, and Energy.

NaXis DG has shown resilience in promoting Afrobeat sound in the UK. Earlier this year, another of his singles “Tsunami” was on the Afrobeat EU Top Chart for week 7. His music works have contributed to the promotion of the Nigerian music industry in the UK and Europe and this has earned him numerous awards and nominations both in the UK and back home in Nigeria.

The video of “Unconditional Love” which was shot in locations in the UK, Europe, and Nigeria shows a mixture of electrifying Alternatives with a blend of Afrobeat and hip-hop vibes. NaXis DG is currently working on a project in collaboration with Whitelion Music on a European Tour which features some Nigerian A-list artists and EU show promoters.