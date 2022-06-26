300 farmers to receive pasture seeds, others

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Federal Government, weekend, assured that the new National Pasture Development Programme, NAPDEP, will reduce herder-farmer conflicts across the country.

This was made known by the Director, Department of Animal Husbandry Services, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Winifred Lai-Solarin, while speaking on flag- off of NAPDEP on Monday at Paikon Kore Grazing Reserve, Gwagwalada, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Muhammed Abubakar.

Lai-Solarin explained that the programme will create awareness and build capacity of livestock farmers and entrepreneurs in communities to engage in commercial pasture production on processing and marketing.

She further stated that the project development objective is to provide enabling environment and support for sustainable all year-round pasture production.

Bring about encouragement of private entrepreneurs to venture into commercial pasture/folder production through training and capacity enhancement on improve pasture production.

It will also help to promote sedentarization of pastoralist and ensure adequate feed as well as reduce crop farmers/pastoralist conflict.

She said:”National Pasture Development Programme, NAPDEP, is meant to address this challenge and create awareness on the importance of growing and maintaining quality pasture, promote businesses along the pasture and fodder value chain and contribute to meeting the fodder needs of Nigeria’s livestock.

“With the present trend of competitive land use, effects of climate change, increased pasture production and fodder for the future requires deliberate development of sown pastures sustained with good management practices.

“Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, in collaboration with national and international partners is supporting the formation of Pasture Farmers Association, PFA, across the country; handholding livestock farmers including pastoralists across the country to develop homestead and community pasture fields as well as commercial pasture seed plots to ensure all year-round availability of pasture and pasture seeds.

“Providing affordable pasture seeds and pasture management equipment; providing support for private investment in pasture collection and processing in areas of comparative advantage for pasture development and conducting training and skills building for women and youth in pasture production, processing and marketing.”

Meanwhile, she (Lai-Solarin) disclosed that 300 farmers will benefit from the distribution of pasture seeds while the project would support increased climate smart livestock production and productivity, expanded rural economy for employment and income generation, identification, profiling and registration of participating farmers in conjunction with the state and other relevant stakeholders.



She also added that the Ministry will engage in sensitisation and training of farmers on various techniques of sown pasture production and management.

