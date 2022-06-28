By Fortune Eromosele – Abuja

The National Population Commission, NPC, has commenced its trial census in preparation for the 2023 general housing and population census.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Chairman, NPC, Nasir Isa-Kwarra, disclosed that the trial census would run from June 27 to July 30, 2022, with coverage of about 7,718 enumerated areas.

He emphasised that the outcome of the 2022 trial census would not form the basis of the 2023 census, adding that the trial census is a ‘census dress rehearsal.’

Read Also:

Fuel scarcity: NNPC threatens to blacklist private depot owners over price hike

Digital population census realistic by May 2022 – Chairman

Insecurity: Reps seek suspension of proposed population census

He said, “For the avoidance of doubt, the trial census is not the actual enumeration of persons for the 2023 population and housing census.

In other words, the outcome of the trial census will not form the basis of the 2023 census. Data generated during the trial census will not be used to arrive at figures for the 2023 census, which is going to be zero based and from information collected in April 2023.”

According to him, the trial census will test all aspects of census operations, from planning to implementation including logistics arrangement and management, questionnaire design and format, training procedures, fieldwork operations, publicity, payment system, data processing, data tabulations and analysis.

The NPC Chairman said the trial census will be conducted in specific areas as one Local Government Area will be fully covered in one LGA in one state in each of the six geo political zones and one supervisory area in three LGAs in each of the three senatorial districts in the remaining 30 states and the FCT.

The six local government areas which he said will be fully enumerated were, Toungo Local Government Area, Adamawa State – North East, Daura Local Government Area, Katsina State, North West, Karu Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, North Central.

Others were, Imeko-Afon Local Government Area, Ogun State, South West, Idemili South Local Government Area, Anambra State, South East,Brass Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, South South.

“In total 7,718 Enunerated Areas, EAs, have been selected for the Trial Census to test run suitability and readiness for the actual census in 2023.

“The selection of the coverage areas has been scientifically and purposively carried out to achieve the objectives of the trial census. The selection of samples from all states of the federation and the FCT is expected to yield nationwide information on state specific issues that may arise for the next census and come up with possible solutions for addressing these challenges.

“However, some states have been selected for full LGA enumeration to test challenges around complete coverage under various scenarios such as in hard to reach areas, special population, and rural urban settings,” he stressed.

Vanguard News Nigeria