.

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has described his 100 days in office as bumpy and challenging but expressed optimism that he would overcome.

In a broadcast to mark the occasion, Soludo urged residents of the state not to commiserate with him over the troubling insecurity in the state occasioned by criminals, codenamed “unknown gunmen”, but to support his government.

He said that having duly applied for the job of governor of the state, he was well aware of the tasks therein.

He said: “We just clocked our first 100 days in office as I and my deputy, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim serve you as your governor and deputy governor.

“I am not a fan of marking 100 days in office. I prefer to give you annual report and we look forward to the first one in March next year.

“The last 100 days has been very bumpy and challenging. It has been a case of so far, so bumpy, but so good.

“Everyday we work 24 hours to ensure that we do not disappoint you. We have resolved that we must do that to make you happy and proud.

“I remind everyone who wants to commiserate with me that I duly applied for this job.We have lunched a campaign to restore our homeland.

“Most people can attest that the grave insecurity is gradually being contained and we remain undaunted. Even as I speak to you now, something is going on in various communities in Anambra State.

“This administration is built on five pillars, our first pillar is security, law and order. We have created a new ministry, the Ministry of Homeland affairs, which has also unveiled the security and emergency crack team.

“We have embarked upon mobilization, sensitization and worked with clergy men and others to mobilize the people against insecurity.

“The people are united in fighting against the lucrative criminal enterprise and idolatrous acts.

“The criminals have been exposed and our people are leading the fight and

“It took years for criminality to take root, and we have a long way to ensure we stop it. No bushes, forest or home will accommodate criminals in Anambra State anymore.”