By Eguono Odjegba

The leadership of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, has pledged to continue to partner with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to rid the ports of all related crimes in the distribution of unlawful drugs.

President General of MWUN, Prince Adeyanju Adewale, who made the declaration recently at a Town Hall meeting at the Rockview Hotel, Apapa Lagos, while speaking on the theme “Towards a Drug-Free Port Environment”, recounted how the union has met with the anti-drug agency on the need to partner for effective monitoring and surveillance on drug distribution, consumption and arrest of culprits.

This is even as the Chairman//Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NDLEA, Brig Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa, disclosed that the nation’s waterways has become a major smuggling route for drugs with a total of 4,349.25 kilograms of assorted drugs seized by the agency and other statutory agencies within the Lagos inland waterways alone, from January to May, 2022.

Adeyanju, while speaking at the event organized by the JournalNG Newsmagazine in Lagos, said in as much as the union will continue to look out for the freedom and wellbeing of all its members and maritime workers, it will disown any member found to be involved in drug related offences and smuggling; noting that the union will not relent in sensitization and engage in related networking to achieve its pledge in other to make Nigeria better for everyone.

He said, “World drug report 2021 clearly shows that there is much work to be done to confront the harm inflicted by the use of illicit drugs on the health, development, peace and security of peoples in all regions of the world.

“In response to this challenge, the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria has reached out to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) with a view to jointly building one of the strongest counter-narcotics enforcement capacities for and around our ports.”

