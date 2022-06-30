By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles of Nigeria and Nantes forward, Moses Simon has been included in the Confederation of Africa, CAF, shortlist for Player of the Year Award.

The list has a total of 30 players with majority of them plying their trade outside the shores of their country.

Moses who plays for Nantes in France impressed at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations that held in Cameroon and beat other Nigerians like Victor Osimhen who was Napoli’s top goal scorer in the Serie A and the trio of Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun and Calvin Bassey who made it to the final of the UEFA Europa League with their club Rangers to the list.

He scored six (6) goals for Nantes during the just concluded Ligue 1 season and one (1) goal during the AFCON.

CAF released the list of nominees for the Men’s categories namely Player of the Year, Interclub Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, National Team of the Year and Club of the Year.

The winners of each category will be decided by a voting panel made up of CAF Technical Committee, media professionals, Head Coaches & Captains of Member Associations and clubs involved at the group stage of the Interclub competitions.

The CAF Awards 2022 will be held ahead of the final of Africa’s flagship women’s competitions, TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2022 scheduled to take place between 02 July – 23 July 2022. The event will also coincide with the two-year anniversary of the launch of the CAF Women’s Football Strategy.

See full list below…

Player of the Year (Men)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City)

Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso & Aston Villa)

Blati Toure (Burkina Faso & Pyramids)

Edmund Tapsoba (Burkina Faso & Bayer Leverkusen)

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon & Napoli)

Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon & Lyon)

Vincent Aboubacar (Cameroon & Al Nassr)

Youssouf M’Changama (Comoros & Guingamp)

Franck Kessie (Cote d’Ivoire & AC Milan)

Sebastien Haller (Cote d’Ivoire & Ajax)

Mohamed Abdelmonem (Egypt & Al Ahly)

Mohamed ElNeny (Egypt & Arsenal)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

Mohamed Shenawy (Egypt & Al Ahly)

Musa Barrow (Gambia & Bologna)

Naby Keita (Guinea & Liverpool)

Aliou Dieng (Mali & Al Ahly)

Hamari Traore (Mali & Rennes)

Yves Bissouma (Mali & Tottenham Hotspur)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Paris Saint-Germain)

Sofiane Boufal (Morocco & Angers)

Yahya Jabrane (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club)

Yassine Bounou (Morocco & Sevilla)

Moses Simon (Nigeria & Nantes)

Edouard Mendy (Senegal & Chelsea)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli)

Nampalys Mendy (Senegal & Leicester City)

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Bayern Munich)

Saliou Ciss (Senegal & Nancy)

Ali Maaloul (Tunisia & Al Ahly)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men)

Riad Benayad (ES Setif)

Tiago Azulao (Petro Atletico)

Karim Konate (ASEC Mimomas)

Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly)

Aliou Dieng (Al Ahly)

Mohamed Shenawy (Al Ahly)

Mohamed Sherif (Al Ahly)

Percy Tau (Al Ahly)

Morlaye Sylla (Horoya)

Achraf Dari (Wydad Athletic Club)

Yahya Jabrane (Wydad Athletic Club)

Zouhair El Moutaraji (Wydad Athletic Club)

Mouhcine Moutouali (Raja Club Athletic)

Issoufou Dayo (RS Berkane)

Youssou El Fahli (RS Berkane)

Victorien Adebayor (Niger & Union Sportive Gendarmerie Nationale)

Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Bandile Shandu (Orlando Pirates)

Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates)

Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Esperance Sportive de Tunis)

Young Player of the Year (Men)

Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso & Lorient)

Karim Konate (Cote d’Ivoire & ASEC/RB Salzburg)

Jesus Owono (Equatorial Guinea & Alaves)

James Gomez (The Gambia & AC Horsens)

Kamaldeen Sulemana (Ghana & Rennes)

Ilaix Moriba Kourouma (Guinea & Valencia)

El Bilal Toure (Mali & Reims)

Akinkunmi Amoo (Nigeria & FC Copenhagen)

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal & Metz)

Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia & Manchester United)

Coach of the Year (Men)

Kamou Malo (Burkina Faso)

Amir Abdou (Comoros)

Carlos Quieroz (Egypt)

Pitso Mosimane (Al Ahly)

Tom Saintfiet (The Gambia)

Florent Ibenge (RS Berkane)

Vahid Halilhodzic (Morocco)

Walid Regragui (Wydad Athletic Club)

Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

Mandla Ncikazi (Orlando Pirates)

National Team of the Year (Men)

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Comoros

Egypt

Equatorial Guinea

The Gambia

Mali

Morocco

Senegal

Tunisia

Club of the Year (Men)

ES Setif (Algeria)

Petro Atletico (Angola)

TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Ahli Tripoli (Libya)

Al Ittihad (Libya)

Raja Club Athletic (Morocco)

RS Berkane (Morocco)

Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)

Orlando Pirates (South Africa)