By Miftaudeen Raji

Paris Saint-Germain, PSG forward Lionel Messi has overtakenCristiano Ronaldo’s record for replica shirts sold, with over one million replica kits sold last season for the first time in the history of the Ligue 1 side.

The superstar’s surprise transfer from Barcelona helped his side, PSG rake over a million last season to beat English Premier League side Manchester United for most number of kits sold in the world.

Messi’s No 30 jersey has made up over 60 per cent of the figure, which is a first for any player, a record that has placed him above Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt sales record.

The Argentine’s record is a first for any player in the sport, underlining his continued pull in the shops on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, Messi’s former club side Barcelona, have celebrated their former football star, one of their greatest players that has ever played in the Spanish club as he turns 35.

The Catalan club in a short statement via its official Twitter handle on Friday posted a video of the Argentine captain in action for the Blaugrana.

Barcelona on Friday posted a video of Messi alongside a short tweet which reads, “Happy birthday, Leo.”

Messi left Barcelona on a free transfer last summer for PSG after winning a record seven-time Ballon d’Or during his incredible stints with the club side.

Messi moved to PSG from Barcelona as the player with the most games played (767), the most titles won (35), the most goals scored (671) and the most victories registered (542) in the history of the club.