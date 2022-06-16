.

By Miftaudeen Raji

Renowned Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has come under fire over his comments on presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi.

Mbaka had said in one of his preachings that Obi can never be Nigeria’s President.

It will be recalled that Mbaka, at his Adoration Ministry in Enugu State, had declared that, unless God ceases to exist, Obi would never smell the seat of the President.

The Reverend Father had stated that, “it was better to have an old man as President than a “stingy young man.”

Meanwhile, there have been calls by some Nigerians to the Catholic Church authority to call the cleric to order.

Nigerians on social media have been reacting to the development:

@Ezigbo_mmadu, ”90% of Nigerians abroad became less religious immediately they traveled because the government of the country they reside in has already provided close to 100% of what they do fast & pray for. Same reason hy Mbaka prefers a bad leader,so that his religious business will keep booming.”

@novieverest, ”Mbaka was not given money by Peter Obi some years ago. Show me a project where I will put money into and see the result. That’s all Peter Obi asked for. Till today Mbaka has refused to rest

@GideonFidy, ”Mbaka supported Buhari the worst president ever bcos they gave him money, Mbaka supported Hope Uzodinma because he got money from him, even if you are BH just give him money and he’ll support you. Nobody rate him again.”

@taqueenobi, ”While other men of God are encouraging voting for the right candidate, mbaka is looking for who will buy our future with money.SHAMEFUL

@PastorBlessid, ”Even Fr Mbaka couldn’t push Peter Obi to do what he doesn’t want to do even when he told him God was involved and related it with winning election.Peter stood on his principles.SHI SHI we won’t give.His tenacity and articulated savviness is 100%.Competence!”

@mrstanlei, ”I was born and brought up in the Roman Catholic church, I have so much respect for Rev fr Mbaka, But as it stands right now, even Pope Francis can’t tell me not to vote for Peter obi talkless of Fr Mbaka, the same man that told us to vote for Buhari.”

@uggoprince, ”Truly this election is revealing.From pastors, priests, politicians, activists, everyone. Imagine Father Mbaka don’t want you to vote Peter Obi because he wasn’t successful in manipulating him into giving to his ministry with the name of God.God is alive.”

@GeneralKingslee, ”Someone should tell the Catholic Bishops to please caution Rev Fr Mbaka to desist from attacking the person of Mr Peter Obi and face his ministry work.”