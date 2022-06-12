An Abuja based businessman and politician, Lucky Omenka has opened his newly built house in Abuja while dedicating his beautiful daughter to God in a special celebration.

May 29, 2022 was a day of counting blessings for Rivers businessman, Lucky Omenka and his family as they took their beautiful daughter for dedication in God’s alter.

The happy moment also coincided with unveiling of Omenka’s beautiful house located in the heart of the city centre.

At the child dedication which took place at Living Faith Church Jahi Abuja, friends, family and associates came out in their numbers to share in the family’s joy.

The atmosphere was charged with singing, praises, joy and excitement as the beautiful baby, Orianna Omenorgo Lucky Omenka was dedicated to God’s alter.

At the house warming ceremony, the event became more colourful as it turned rain of cash by the dignitaries both living within and outside the country. Guests were also treated to a warm reception.

Not long ago, Omenka who is an ally of the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the President General, True Rivers Initiative TRI also assembled top dignitaries to the birthday of his beautiful wife, Esther.

Among those in attendance include former first lady of Rivers State, Dame Judith Amaechi and others.