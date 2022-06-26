By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren, you are probably familiar with the song…. “I have a Father, Almighty Father, He is King of Kings and Lord of Lords, I have a father”.

Why would you boast that you have a Father is who the King of kings and Lord of lords? It is because you know that the Almighty Father, the Creator of Heaven and Earth can meet all your needs.

The feeling of having a Father drives away fear from your life because you are sure you have a protector.

Brethren, we are still in the month of the celebration of fatherhood. Beyond that, we need to look at the use of Father in the Bible and our expectations from our Father.

Our Lord Jesus teaching us the Lord’s prayer in Luke 11 vs. 2-4 ( KJV) : “ Our Father which are in heaven. Hallowed by thy name. Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread etc. You know the prayer.

It sounds so simple but quite assuring.

There are three parts of the Lord’s Prayer that we’ll consider especially as it affects you and I.

First is “ thy will be done on earth”.

You need to identify the will of God for you. Will in a simple dictionary meaning is “decree or ordain.”.

So what is God’s will for you concerning Child bearing?

Genesis 1 vs. 27 & 28: “ And God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.

And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth”.

One of the reasons God created man and woman is for procreation. That’s why the LORD commanded, “ Be fruitful and multiply, and replenish the earth”.

A marriage in African setting and in some other parts of the world is described as “ fruitful” when the couple is blessed with biological children. No wonder the birth of a baby usually brings about celebration. When God said, multiply, it means produce more human beings like you.

To replenish the earth, the Almighty God wants you replace dead human beings with babies.

Since God wants you to have children, He has empowered you to make babies. Otherwise the man would have no need for sperm nor the woman need for a womb.

Are you in doubt? Then ask yourself why did the Psalmist say in psalm 127 vs. 3: “ Lo, children are an heritage of the LORD: and the fruit of the womb is his reward”.

The only fruit that the womb is decreed to carry is a baby not fibroid.

You need to claim the right that God has given you to have children.

However, there are forces that could stand against the fulfillment of God’s command in our lives.

Any force that stands against the command of your life represents darkness and only the Light of the living God can overshadow it.

Brethren, in most cases, forces that work against childbearing life are human beings working with the forces of darkness.

Look unto God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit and those forces will crumble and you will see them no more in Jesus name.

The effectiveness of the power of God in your life depends on your relationship with God.

Brethren, we have a Father that never fails in Jesus. We have Father that never forsakes in Jesus.

When a child is afraid and he suddenly sees his father appear, fear disappears and the child who was about to cry begins to smile stretching his hands to his father to carry him or her.

What am I saying? I am saying that if you have the confidence that Our Father in heaven is with you, then you have nothing to fear.

A delay in child- bearing is no denial. God would not deny you the right he has given you to multiply and replenish the earth.

Brethren, we must appreciate the fact that many cases of delay in child bearing have spiritual links. Or how do you explain that a doctor examines a couple and declares them fit to have children yet conception.

Many couples are afflicted by spiritual husbands or spiritual wives that make them have sex in the dream. These are agents of the devil that work against conception.

Brothers and Sisters for as long as you keep it to yourself, not sharing with your Pastor or attending prayer meetings, for so long would these forces keep your womb closed.

Or how do you explain that a lady who got married as a virgin is unable to have children.

Several of such cases abound.

I’ll share with you, the story of a lady who got married into a family with many children.

Unknown to her, her mother in law was not pleased with her son’s choice of a wife.

The lady also did not know that her mother in law was a chieftain in the witchcraft coven.

Years went by, no child was born. Medical report showed that she had weak eggs and her husband’s sperm count was too low to father a child.

They moved from one herbalist to another. From one prophet or prophetess to another. No baby came.

Both were born into Christian homes.

In the name of Jesus, you will not be confronted with challenges that will make you seek alternatives to the Almighty God your Creator.

One day, they visited an herbalist who told them that the forces against them were too powerful and they should go to those shouting Hallelujah. Today, because God lives, the word of God will set you free from all challenges in Jesus name.

It was then, the woman regained her senses and she said, “ What am I doing here. I am a Christian. I will go back to the church”.

By this time, she wasn’t a born-again Christian. She got born-again. She gave God attention and God gave her more attention.

It was then she knew that her mother- in law didn’t want her to have children because; she wanted her husband to educate his siblings.

God also revealed that her own mother also worked against her because, she believed that if her daughter should have children she would be neglected.

The lady was shocked but she kept faith with God.

Meanwhile, these forces working together wanted to break her marriage but they failed because GOD our Father that never fails was with her.

God the Father is a deliverer, he is a provider and a protector. He turns sorrow to joy.

Suddenly, she got pregnant and the same forces appeared to her in a dream saying, they would see how she would deliver.

Brethren, serious complications arose but God arose for her and she had a break through.

As you read this article today, God the Father will arise for you.

God is able. In any area of life that you need the manifestation of God’s power, turn to the LORD with all your heart.

God said in Jeremiah 32 vs. 27: “ Behold I am the LORD, the God of all flesh: is there any thing too hard for me?

If you believe that there is nothing too hard for the Lord, you will overcome barrenness in Jesus name.

Trust fully in the Lord and you will overcome in Jesus name.