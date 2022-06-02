List of top 5 charity organisations in UK

Charity is not about pity or showing kindness to someone. Charity is about accepting someone’s differences, weaknesses, and shortcomings and showering your unconditional love to them.

Charitable organizations all around the world are working to prevent poverty and providing assistance during war or natural calamity. Some of these organizations are contributing to the advancement of the education or healthcare system while others are working to provide safe shelters to the orphans or the elderly.

Charities also provide essential services which directly impact the lives of the citizens, such as building hospitals, schools, orphanages and religious centers.

Charitable Organizations are directly contributing to the country’s economy by providing jobs to many young and talented people. There are 160,000 charities in the UK and there are 760,000 paid employees in the charity sector reported by nfpSynergy. Charities add more value (GVA) to the UK economy than either the arts or agriculture sectors. Charities also fund 60% of cancer research in the UK and over 40% of all medical research which can prevent a lot of deaths due to various life threatening diseases in the future.

Charitable organizations are creating a significant amount of positive vibration in the society. These organizations are contributing to shape the lives of the underdeveloped people and giving them a reason to live with human dignity.

At the end of the day, charities can’t make profits and all the money they raise has to go back towards achieving their aims. A charity can’t have owners or shareholders who benefit from it. Charities bring together people who care about a cause so that they can make a difference.

Give away a small amount of your wealth to charity with great love. A small donation can make a huge difference when contributed to an organization and make each life worth living.

Below are the top five charity organizations in the UK

Transparent Hands

Quick and Easy Way to Save Peoples’ Lives

Transparent Hands funds surgeries of poor patients using a global Crowdfunding platform. The platform provides visibility of poor patients and builds a personal and trusted bond between patients and donors while ensuring complete transparency.

JOM Charity (SCIO) Charity, a Scotland registered Charity organization. Full name, Josephine Oboh-MacLeod Charity (SCIO) SC048839 is registered with the aim of improving humanity through art and wellbeing, culture, fair-trade, community, heritage, science, human rights and environment.

The charity organizations has done impactful programs that had generated public audience and fundings from The national lottery community Fund, museum galleries Scotland etc.

Achievements

Jom charity made it possible for Auld Kirk museum Scotland to exhibit an Esan land, Edo Nigeria traditional outfit called ‘Igbu

Jom charity collaborated with Mabel Oboh Center For save Our stars ( MOCSOS) a Nigeria based Ngo they initiated the advocacy against the killing of Esanland farmers in EDO State by Marauding Killer-herdsmen. The ongoing project also looks at soliciting for support and raising funds for displaced farmers.

The charity organizations has done impactful programs such as Afro-Celtic exhibition, Mental health on they go, etc. These exhibitions had attracted fundings from the national lottery community Fund, museum galleries Scotland, etc.

JOM Charity is noted to be the first charity to use Artistry for Community Well-being in Scotland and internationally.

The charity is the only charitable organization in Scotland that has created inter-relationship between the African, Scottish and other communities, using artistry.

The charity is said to have supported an estimate of 60,000- 100,000 people in the United Kingdom with job creations and Community development through the use of Art and Tourism.

Crowdcube

Why they started Crowdcube, worked for several entrepreneurial businesses, they understand how difficult it can be to raise money to start and grow a small business. The task of securing investment is a notoriously perplexing and sometimes sluggish process that can be a struggle at the best of times. In today’s economic climate this has become even more challenging.

They want to give entrepreneurs the opportunity to take control of raising funding from their own network of friends, family, customers and strangers.

They also want to give people the opportunity to become an armchair Dragon and build their own investment portfolio supporting exciting new British businesses. Crowdcube is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (No. 650205).

Funding Circle

They’re here to help you thrive

Funding Circle, With a quick application, dedicated account manager and fast decision, you can stay focused on your business while they focus on your loan. Taking your business to the next level has never been easier.

JustGiving

JustGiving is the world’s most trusted platform for online giving.

Their mission is to ensure no great cause goes unfunded. They are enormously proud to have helped people in 164 countries raise over $4.5 billion for good causes since they were founded in 2001.

Conclusion

Charities provide expertise and support to every aspect of our lives, such as healthcare, education, elimination of poverty, among many others. Hence, Charities play an essential role in communities across the country.