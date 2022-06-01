By Japhet Alakam

The Organising Committee of the Life In My City Art Festival (LIMCAF) has announced an extension of the Closing Date for acceptance of entries for its 2022 visual art competition.

A statement from the Art Director of the Festival, Dr. Ayo Adewunmi recalled that in the Call for Entries issued in January,the deadline for the receipt of completed application forms and artworks online had been set for May 31, 2022.

However, it has come to the notice of LIMCAF’s Secretariat that date was inadvertently omitted on the application form itself which it seems,has confused some potential participants.

Dr.Adewunmi noted that information reaching the Secretariat indicates that some applicants are having difficulty uploading their entries forms through the LIMCAF website and that this has created a cue and a backlog, with the possibility of delay beyond today May 31, 2022, the closing date published earlier.

It is in view of these factors that the Organising Committee has decided to extend the closing date by two (2) weeks; that is until June 14, 2022.

Dr.Adewunmi added that there will be no further extension for 2022, under any circumstances. The initial sorting of entries will then begin after that date.