By Gabriel Olawale

Founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo has boasted that the headquarter of his church in Ota, Ogun State has not experienced black out in the past 23 years.

Presiding Bishop of Winners’ Chapel International, said that the achievement did not have any input of federal, state or local government.

“Light has never gone off in Canaanland since 1999. We have zero input from any government in Nigeria whether local, state or federal. Not that we collect offering every Sunday to achieve this. We invested resources and have good and very committed people that manage it.

“We teach the world that you can make your marks by depending on God.”