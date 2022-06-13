By Gabriel Olawale

Sensational musician, Enuawere Collins known by stage name, C-Nero, is a musician who has thrived in the music industry and let his work speak for him.

The musician whose career had grown in leaps and bounds from being part of a Dance group to a full fledged professional musician.

Speaking on lessons learnt having spent more than 10 years in the industry, the Delta-born singer said, though it has not been easy being a musician in Nigeria, he has learnt that having tbe financial war chest, enough money does not translate to success in the music industry neither mere talent is

enough to be successful. C-Nero says it takes a combination of things to become a success. He mentioned that the musician must have a team who belief in your sound and are ready to help him hone it and make it into a repertoire of singles that fans and tbe public will accept.

The musician added that one must not relent and not rest on his oars but be consistent and always work with strategy.

C-Nero, a Nigerian Afro fusion singer from Delta State, is ready to leave a mark in the entire music industry with his unique sound of Afro-Soul-Pop feel has featured in several top musical concerts and he performed in Zlatan’s Zanku Concert, Dj Kaywise Joor Conert in Lagos which host top artists like Rema, Zlatan, Joeboy among other major events.

The music artiste has produced two songs to his credit, in the likes of ‘Brocos’ and ‘Wall’ which has helped introduce him to the music scene and put his feet on the path to create a niche for him as a force to reckon with in the music industry.