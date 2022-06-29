Martinez

By Emmanuel Okogba

Lautaro Martinez played an important role in Inter Milan winning the Scudetto two seasons ago and his agent believes that, considering how crucial he is to the club, leaving at this time is not being considered.

The Argentine was rumoured to be heading to the Premier League to join Tottenham Hotspur having spent four years in Milan.

Alejandro Camano, Martinez’s agent relishes the prospect of his client linking up, one more time, with Romelu Lukaku who is returning on loan to the club.

“Makes no sense to leave Inter, he’s a top level there and he feels loved by the fans. Lautaro is definitely happy at Inter. Why would we want to leave? To where? We’re already at the top.

“There’s a link between them [Martinez and Lukaku], that’s evident. Wearing this shirt isn’t for everyone.” Camano said

The 24-year-old forward was Inter’s leading scorer in the league last season with 21 goals.