By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has charged the Management of the NASCO group of companies to continue to do more in its Corporate Social Responsibility by encouraging aspiring industrialists and using its wealth of knowledge and experience, to mentor and help them to stand on their feet.

The Governor insisted that NASCO being in business since 1963 and not giving up on the State during its trying period have given the company the relevant experiences to mentor others, even as he promised that his administration would keep doing more in the area of ease of doing business, improving peace and security and providing justice for all business persons who invest in the State.

Lalong spoke yesterday in Jos when he unveiled and commissioned a new NASCO cornflakes plant for NASCO Foods Company, commending the company for its consistent contribution to the economic development of the State and Nigeria at large as it bears all the hallmarks of endurance, durability, immense potential, and a unique talent for survival.

His words, “… Before Government started to promote self-sufficiency in food production – a policy which encouraged Nigerians to produce what they eat, NASCO’s adoption of the policy of back-ward integration in sourcing maize as its chief input for the production of cornflakes had empowered thousands of farmers on the Plateau and across many locations in central Nigeria. This had directly impacted the volume and quality of the maize that its suppliers were cultivating…

“This foremost company has not only deepened its presence in Jos but has endured all the challenges that emerged at various times which led to the exodus of many investors from the State. Without a doubt, this innovation and strategic investment in state-of-the-art technology equipment and machinery will further upgrade the standard of its cornflakes to match the most notable international brands in terms of superior quality.

“I charge the Management to continue to do more in its Corporate Social Responsibility by looking more in the areas of bringing up aspiring industrialists. With your wealth of knowledge and experience, you can mentor many and help them to stand on their feet… While we commend NASCO for its patriotism and resilience in Plateau, I urge all citizens and indeed other business organizations to continue to be good Ambassadors of Plateau State.

“We should avoid carelessly de-marketing the State on account of one minor unpleasant incidence. When we go to social media and elsewhere to spread exaggerated or fake news that creates fear and anxiety in the heart of prospective investors, it discourages them from coming to do business in the State. We are glad that NASCO resisted this temptation over the years and today, they are the leading manufacturing company not only in Plateau State but in the country.”

Earlier, the Chairman/CEO of NASCO Dr. Attia Nasreddin noted the theme of the event, farm2home is aimed at empowering farmers and improving the lives of citizens.

According to him, “… We realized early that in our journey that we cannot realize our vision unless we empower the hands that help us make it a reality, those hands belong to our Nigerian and Plateau farmers. Farmers help to ensure food security but food security in itself is futile if it does not reach households. Through our cornflakes plant, NASCO Foods have worked relentlessly to bridge the gap between Nigerian homes and the inherent goodness of Nigerian maize…

“This new plant will continue to flake the rich yellow maize we use in ensuring that NASCO cornflakes are fortified with vitamin A. This new plant will be a capacity multiplier, allowing us to deliver high quality and affordable cornflakes with all of their natural goodness remaining intact.”

Goodwill messages were received from the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Idris Maje represented by Chief John Dafa’an; representatives of Bank of Industry, NAFDAC, MAN, and maize farmers in the State.