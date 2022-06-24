…Paid 1.1b for 56,000 WAEC students in 2022

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has stated that collective committment and political will of government is required to advance quality and equitable education in the State.

The Governor who stated that the ultimate aim of government is to ensure all students in Lagos State receive quality education in a conducive environment confirmed that his administration paid 1.1billion for WAEC students in 2022 as it continue to ensure yearly increment in budgetary allocation for the sector.

The Governor who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat at the Y2022 Equal Summit held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island stated that the past three years has witnessed tremendous improvement in the overall value chain of the education ecosystem.

His words, ‘’ Our model of investment is informed by the desire to entrench 21st century technology into the sector. This huge investment will ultimately result in significant improvement in learning outcomes’’.

Expressing the desire of the state government in taking the education sector into an enviable height, Sanwo-Olu said the education summit is an opportunity to present the education score card and inform Stakeholders of the government’s future plans and needs of the industry.

He said the initiative organized by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Office of Sustainable Development Goals and Investment will continue to open up opportunities for public private partnership interventions and mutually beneficial investments.

According to him “Our administration also seeks to recognize and appreciate the tremendous contribution and donations of various private partners who supported the State Government’s Education Transformation Plan, most especially during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown of schools”

“Our goal is simple; we want to give every child, every student, in Lagos, a solid foundation for personal and professional success, therefore as policy makers and private sector professionals, we have a responsibility to ensure that the emerging generations of young people are exposed to the same high-quality opportunities that we enjoyed and which had great impact in our lives”, he added.

Highlighting areas private partners can support the government, Mr. Governor explained that donation into the Lagos State Teacher Welfare Fund, investment in the newly established comprehensive schools, adopting of schools, funding teacher training centres, equipping and upgrading classroom accommodation, donating equipment and tools for technology are some of the priority areas government is seeking partnership.

“Sponsorship on work experience schemes for students and teachers, sponsorship of local and international exchange programmes, investment in special needs education, consultancy services, capacity development, data gathering and analysis among other areas also require adequate support”, he revealed.

The Governor remarked that the education reform of the administration is an all-encompassing, covering every facet of the public education system which includes Primary Schools, Secondary Schools, Model Colleges, Technical and Vocational Schools.

Earlier in her remark, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo expressed confidence that the government will not rest on its laurels in the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goal 4 which seeks to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

While analysing the substantive progress the state has made in the education sector, Adefisayo explained that the theme of the programme, ‘’EQUAL’’ Equity, Quality, Ubiquity, Access and Learning is significance to the success of every child and the government to building a fit-for-purpose educational system.

“Individuals, corporate organisations, Non-governmental organisations, Religious bodies have built a strong partnership and have become critical stakeholders in our education sector” , she said.

Appraising the efforts of the private sector and other stakeholders in providing learning materials for students and encouraging teachers to be professional, Adefisayo highlighted government’s plans to build additional special schools, upgrading of low-cost private schools that will reduce the out of school children in the State.

In her call to action campaign, the Special Adviser, Sustainable Development Goals and Investment, Mrs. Solape Hammond maintained that stakeholders must be united in a vision for a society where all children enjoy free basic quality education with the skills to succeed, prosper and thrive, which according to her can only be achieved if equal education is a priority for government as well as for all stakeholders.

“Strengthening our education system provides us with a solid foundation for human capital development which will support our goals economic growth and development to make Lagos the number one destination in the world”, she stated.

While encouraging stakeholders to scale up their support, the Special Adviser revealed that existing and prospective partners should visit: bit.ly/supportlagoskids to tell how they could like to work with the government in improving education in the State.

The event witnessed the presentations of awards to private partners and organizations that have supported the government in improving teaching and learning outcomes through various infrastructural and technological donations.

The event was attended by the Chairman House Committee on Education, Hon. Okanlawon Sanni, Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Private Partnership, Mr. Ope George, Body of Permanent Secretary, Chairman State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Hon. Wahab Alawiye-King, Senior Special Assistant to Lagos Governor on SDGs, Mr. Lekan Fatodu and other states functionaries.

Also present were the Founder, Trinity House Church, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, Private Sectors Partners and other Stakeholders in the education sector.