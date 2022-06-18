.

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The opposition peoples democratic party (PDP) on Saturday announced the expulsion of one Haruna Saidu Dan di, o the former state chairman of the party.

His dismissal from the party was confirmed by the ward chairman of Nassarawa ward1 in Birnin Kebbi Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, according to him Haruna was expelled over anti-party, disobedience and dragging the party to court over an internal issue that the party could resolve.

He added that, the party has the power according her constitution to dismiss or suspend any member of the party who dragged it to court “one can only be a member of the party through his ward and exit it through same route so we have the right to expel him.

He explained that, his agigatation for Kebbi central tickets is baseless because his name has not been submitted to INEC, saying it was Senator Alieru’s name was submitted to INEC therefore his claim is untrue.

Ibrahim stated that, attempts were made to sit with him to resolve the issue but he refused to be available as he ignored calls made to his line for possible truce.

In his reaction Haruna described his dismissal as the handiwork of mischief makers and disgruntle element who do not know the party’s constitution ” I am still a member of Kebbi state peoples democratic party, PDP, and not only that I am a member of the board of trustees, no ward chairman can suspend or dismiss me from the party, they should refer to the constitution.