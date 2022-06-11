By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Following an ongoing case at the Court of Appeal on which executive leads the apex body of Nigerian farmers, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, the Ibrahim-led AFAN under the leadership of Arc Kabir Ibrahim, weekend, called on the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, to stop breaching the court process by recognizing the Faruk Mudi-led faction of AFAN, which currently the matter is still in court.

This was contained in a press statement duly signed by Arc Kabir Ibrahim, where he raised issues of illegality being promoted by the Minister who was allegedly notified of the appeal on the Federal High Court’s judgment in favour of Mudi at the Court of Appeal, which files and case numbers have been assigned and served.

The statement reads in part, “We wish to inform the general public that the judgment of the FHC ( Federal High Court) in favor of FARUK RABIU MUDI and Co. has been appealed to and therefore he and his cohorts cannot parade themselves as the President and leaders of AFAN until the pending appeal is dispensed with.

“The duly elected Executives of AFAN in the 36 states and FCT are coordinating the activities of farmers in their various states and the International Community is evidently working with the Arc. Kabir-Led AFAN.

“Also it should be noted that AFAN under Arc. Kabir Ibrahim is mobilizing farmers ahead of the 2023 general elections to vote leaders who will focus properly on the Agricultural sector.

“The records of the FHC ( Federal High Court) have been compiled and transmitted to the Court of Appeal and files and case numbers have been assigned:

1. CA/ABJ/CV/554/2022 ARCH KABIR IBRAHIM

2.CA/ABJ/CV/555/2022 THE INCORPORATED TRUSTEES OF ALL FARMERS.

“The case of Engr. Dave Umahi ,the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, who the (FHC)Federal High Court asked to vacate his seat upon being sued by the PDP for joining the APC is fresh in our memory as he still remains the Governor of Ebonyi State pending the outcome of the appeal.

“Arc. Kabir Ibrahim and the NEC of AFAN still remain the bonafide leaders of AFAN pending the outcome of the appeal.

“We urge the Federal Government and Specifically the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development ( FMARD) as well as the general public to follow due judicial process and rule of law in transacting any business with anyone except Arc. Kabir Ibrahim and his National and State Executives regarding Nigerian farmers.”