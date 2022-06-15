,

By Bose Adelaja

A residential building is currently on fire in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

Efforts, however, are in top gear to put out the fire.

Eye witnesses’ accounts said the inferno which occurred at Ilabere Road affected a residential building. Still, efforts are being made to quell it as emergency responders have arrived at the scene.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said Emergency responders in Lagos State, are currently battling the inferno which appears to be spreading rapidly to adjourning properties.

There was no record of death at press time.

