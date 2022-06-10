.

By Clifford Ndujihe

TO commemorate the 32nd anniversary of the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election won by late Chief MKO Abiola and second anniversary of Democracy Day, the June 12 Democracy Movement will host eminent Nigerians and pro democracy activists on Sunday, at the residence of MKO Abiola.

Chief Abiola died in military incarceration for refusing to renounce the historic mandate given to him by Nigerians.

Prof Anthony Kila, chairman of thee organising committee June 12 Democracy Day celebrations, said

the historic event, which will be hosted at MKO Abiola Family Compound in Lagos named in 2015 as Nigeria’s Democracy Centre by the June 12 Movement, is aimed complimenting the official recognition of June 12 by the Federal Government as Nigeria’s Democracy Day arising from the Martyrdom of MKO Abiola.

The event is expected to witness prayers, tributes, honouring of heroes and heroines of Nigeria’s democracy and the laying of wreaths of honour in memory of the Martyrdom of MKO Abiola, over the June 12, 1993 election adjudged as a major catalyst to birthing the current democratic rule in Nigeria.

Some of the eminent Nigerians invited to speak and pay tributes at the event themed “Hope 93 & June 12 Elections: Lessons for Credible Elections in 2023” are Prof Wole Soyinka, who will chair the occasion; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Chief host); Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Mr Peter Obi; Chief Ayo Adebanjo; General Alani Akinrinade; Prof Pat Utomi; Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN; Mr Femi Falana, SAN; Dr Mike Ozekhome, SAN; Dr Oby Ezekwesili; Senator Shehu Sanni; and Chief Dele Momodu among others. the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu as Chief Host of the day.

Prof Kika said due to the subsisting Covid 19 protocols, this year’s anniversary celebration is being organized as a hybrid event to accommodate more participants online via Zoom as from 11am.