…Says Nigerians should use Democracy Day to restore proper democratic representation

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC in charge of Akwa Ibom State, Hon. Mike Igini has said that democracy dies and decays when it loses its core attributes of accountability and authorization.

Igini said Nigerians must use the Democracy Day celebration as a tool to recomit to restoring proper democratic representation and build a society that will guarantee justice, equity and fairness for all.

Igini, who is one of the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, championing electoral reforms said the two core elements of democracy are authorization and accountability.

In his Democracy Day celebration message, the Akwa Ibom State REC said when citizens lose the two core elements, democracy decays and dies.

The message read: “At this very consequential time of another Electoral cycle in Nigeria, the celebration of another Democracy day is a reminder of the heavy price MKO Abiola paid many Nigerians have paid in defence of democracy and the rule of law and to profess commitment to a governance framework that assures citizens of their individual and collective wellbeing through accountable representation.

“To sustain, such commitment and obviate the growing despair and apathy that is pushing the nation towards anomie, elected and electable citizens who offer themselves for public office should take this time to reflect on the twin and fundamental elements of “Democratic Representation” namely; Authorisation and Accountability.

“To be truly a democratic representative, public elected officials must subject themselves to free and unfettered election by the citizens they represent, granting them powers to make decisions on their behalf through election, which is the notion of “Authorisation”.

“Election remains the principal instrument that compels political actors to pay attention to citizens, they must be accountable to those who elected them. They must give account of the end that justify the exercise of power periodically.

“Accountability is the ability of the law and citizens to make elected and appointed public officials responsive to their needs, answerable for their actions and subject to enforceability of the Law over their shortcomings.

“When we develop or foster a society, in which the citizens lose these two core elements, Democracy decays and dies.

Such a democratic governance becomes nothing than mere Representatives wherein the people have no representation.

“May this Democracy day celebration be an opportunity for all to recommit to restoring proper democratic representation to Nigeria and we all build a society based on justice for all and responsibility for all.”