John Alechenu, Abuja

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has said the June 12 Democracy Day celebrations calls for sober reflections and a renewed commitment on the part of Nigerians towards entrenching a sustainable democratic culture.

The party expressed optimism that Nigeria is irrevocably placed on the path of democratic governance after years of military dictatorship, civil war and political upheavals that threatened the nation’s corporate existence.

This was contained in a statement signed by Dr Agbo Major, in Abuja, on Sunday.

He said, “The NNPP pays tribute to the heroes and heroines of our democracy, particularly those who sacrificed their lives in the struggle to enthrone democracy in Nigeria.

“2022 Democracy Day calls for sober reflection, prayers and collective action to terminate social injustice, marginalization, terrorism, insurgency, militancy, kidnapping, hunger, unemployment, poor infrastructure, and resolution of issues that led to the elongated ASUU strike.

“The state of the nation is horrible. Nigerians have lived in fear and poverty in the past seven years of the outgoing All Progressives Congress-led federal government as if there is no government in place.

“The forthcoming general election provides citizens an opportunity to take their corporate destiny into their hands and massive vote for a new, better, greater and prosperous Nigeria which New Nigeria People’s Party symbolizes.“

While calling on Nigerians to walk the talk, Major said, “All eligible voters should quickly go and register and obtain their permanent voter cards, ensure they vote and their votes count in the overall result as power belongs to the people.

“This is the only way to restore the nation’s unity, greatness, prosperity and dignity in the comity of nations. We are all in it together to usher in a New Nigeria citizens will be proud of.”