By Joy Mazoje

The veteran actor, Jim Iyke has announce the filming of his movie on his Instagram earlier this week. Some BTS videos from the ongoing production was featured with a caption and details of its cast and crew.

Stars like Norbert Young, Ali Nuhu, Lilian Esoro, legendary rapper Ruggedman and Big Brother Naija reality starPrince Nelson Enwerem among others.

Moses Inwang who is a long time business partner to Jim Iyke will be directing the series as the Nollywood star is credited as the Producer and Executive Producer.

However, news of the series was first revealed early May by screenwriter Emil B. Garuba. The movie which was acquired from the Movie series 6th Sense was announced by the filmmaker on an Instagram page.

“SIN, a series concept @sutoritera.ng created in collaboration with @zivaworksltd was recently acquired by Jim Iyke’s @6thsensemovies and is being developed into a series. It’s just one of the many projects we’ve come up with over the years and believe me there’s much more in the pipeline,” Garuba wrote.



“Thanks to @emgaruba and @chibrenda90 of Zivaworks for their continued creative partnership, and @jim.iyke for believing in the concept enough to get the ball rolling. Special thanks to @chibuikeibe_ for bringing us all together. If and when this gets the greenlight I promise y’all are in store for one hell of a ride!”

The series precedes ‘Bad Comments’ sequel ‘The Crusader’ set to begin filming in July.