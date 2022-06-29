By Nwafor Sunday

…Lists seven areas surrounded by terrorists

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Wednesday, accused Federal government of importing soldiers and terrorists in the country.

The group in a statement obtained by Vanguard, cautioned Imolites to be careful of some named areas in the state.

South-East has experienced incessant killings and kidnappings in the past few months. In view of these reported cases, IPOB through its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, warned Igbos to be vigilant and careful, noting that some terrorists from Chad, Niger, and Cameroon have gain entrance into the country.

He listed seven areas that have been surrounded by these terrorists in Imo.

Below is the statement:

“We the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU raises alarm over the deployment of non Nigerian military personnel and terrorists to south eastern states especially Anambra Imo States and Cross River by Nigerian Government.

“IPOB intelligence unit, the M.Branch reliably gathered that FG has gone to the (Sahel Region )Mali , Niger Republic, Chad etc and Northern Cameroon included to import none Nigerian Army personnel and other terrorist mercenaries to come and cause anarchy and havoc in the South Eastern States especially Anambra and Imo States.

“We are advising citizens to take care because the days ahead would be disastrous in the most of the south eastern States. The information reaching us now is an indication that Igbos and the people of Cross Rivers State are now under siege and they have started killing our people in Ebonyi State and other state in the South East Region. Our people’s lives are not safe again.

“The terrorists came in from the border town between Ebonyi state and Benue state murdered many innocent citizens in the communities around there. Also there is crisis between Nko and Oyadama community in Yarrko LGA Cross River State, and presently the non Nigerian military are there killing people indiscriminately women raped houses burnt , innocent people killed and the communities deserted now

“We demand immediate and unconditional withdraw of these fake military men from Biafra soil back to their respective countries.

“IPOB and ESN operatives must be prepared and be careful because these military men deployed in these two States in Igboland are not Nigerian military but terrorists from the sahel. They were engaged to kill, maim, slaughter and commit genocide against Ndigbo again. They did that in 1967-1970 and we won’t allow such to happen again.

“We promise them that those non Nigerian soldiers they imported in our land will be consumed and buried there, Mark our word. We are waiting for them to start.

“We reliably gathered that why our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU was not granted bail on 28th June 2022 but hose behind this plot was to detain him perpetually. They will regret soon and must know that they have failed. We know that there is confusion in the hierarchy of the Government because they knew that our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU did not commit any crime and has no case to answer in their court.

“We urge every Biafran to have endurance because our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU must be released unconditionally. Biafrans are behind him until Biafra freedom is totally achieved and he becomes a free man from the DSS dungeon.

“We call on UN human rights, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and all diplomatic missions in Abuja Nigeria and all Western countries to take note of this great human rights abuses against our race.

Imo state is currently surrounded by deadly Boko haram and deadly ISAWP members . Biafrans should watch out for Okada riders in these areas for security reasons. Watch out carefully in these junctions. They are abducting our people.