By Jimoh Babatunde

Twenty houses were, Thursday, inaugurated for Internally Displaced Persons in Kuta, headquarters of Shiroro Local Government Area of the state by Hydro Power Producing Areas Development Commission, HYPPADEC, and an NGO, New Approach.

The Commission’s Managing Director, Abubakar Yelwa, said at the unveiling the unique Shelter: ‘The Rescue Village’ at Kuta that the projects would address the problems of residential accommodation among the IDPs.

He explained that the arrangements had been concluded for the construction of the 20 houses for each member state in the commission as a pilot scheme.

According to him, the aim is to provide succour to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who are constantly affected by the annual flooding or bandit attacks.

The managing director further said that the ‘Rescue Villages’ would serve as second home for the victims, adding that water solar system and hospitals would be provided in the settlements.

Yelwa, therefore, commended the organization for their effort to provide soccur to IDPs, describing it as first of its kind in the country.

“ The gestures would also serve as safety home for the six states of the commission namely Niger, Kebbi, Kwara, Kogi, Benue, and Plateau,’’ he said.

He said the commission would handle the sensitisation and provide security while the NAERV would provide structures and other incentives for the projects

He explained that the commission and the New Approach Humanitarian Aid Support also donated relief items worth millions of Naira to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Shiroro LGA.

Yelwa disclosed that the materials were donated to the recent victims displaced due to bandits attack in the area and sympathised with the affected people in the country.

The managing director lauded the New Approach International for its mission aimed at providing succour, adding that this was the first of its kind in Africa and Nigeria in particular.

Head of Operation/ Financial advisor, New Approach for Rural Program on Skill Development, Dr Lilian Omekara, said the aim was to provide shelter and immediate social amenities to rescue the affected persons

She noted that each tent would contain between five to 10 people.

Niger State Governor Alhaji Abubakar Bello, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ibrahim Matane, applauded HYPPADEC for the intervention.

Matane said communities affected by the bandits were Manta, Galadima Kogo, Alawa, Gwadara Alawa, Gurmana and others.

He urged the people in flood prone areas to take sensitiisation with seriousness to forestall reccurence, hence the provision of temporary shelter and social amenities.