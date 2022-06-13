By Vincent Ujumadu

FOLLOWING the recent directive by Governor Chukwuma Soludo that landlords should declare operation know your tenants throughout the state, Uke community in Idemili South local government area has declared operation know your neighbours in the area.

The Publicity Secretary of Uke Development Union (UDU), Mr Ubaka Onwuanibe, in a statement yesterday said it has become compulsory for all houses, shops and land owners to ensure the identity and occupation of those they rent or sell their houses, shops or landed property to.

Recently, an indigene of the community, Mr. Chukwudiebube Okeakpu was abducted in the area, although he was later released following the intervention of the leadership of UDU led by its president general, Mr Peter Chibuike Onyejegbu, the traditional ruler, Igwe Charles Agbala and security operatives.

He.said: “It is with every sense of responsibility that UDU Executive Council reassures of total commitment towards ensuring safety and security of life and property in Uke land.

“It is also imperative for every household in Uke to be very mindful of strangers being admitted and accepted as tenants in their shops, stores, houses and compounds.“In no distant time, format of such admittance and accommodation shall be made available to all village chairmen and strict adherence to the guidelines is expected.“It is pertinent at this juncture to remind ourselves again of the need for all hands to be on deck in everything concerning security in Ukeland”.