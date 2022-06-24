By Miftaudeen Raji

Against the backdrop of agitations from the public, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the Commission will extend the deadline for Continuous Voter Registration exercise.

National Commissioner of INEC, Festus Okoye made this known while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Friday.

Okoye said, “ INEC is disposed towards extending voter registration. An extension is inevitable. But not up to the period that some people are canvassing.”

Recall that civil society organizations had called on the Commission to extend the June 30th deadline in order to allow for more Nigerians to register ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) specifically required that INEC stop voter registration 90 days before the general elections, but the Commission cited financial and logistic constraints.

Okoye said, “We are convinced that after we make our arguments, the court will be convinced on why we cannot extend the CVR beyond a certain period.”

“But we are convinced, given the enthusiasm of Nigerians, given the new resolve of Nigerians to register, that an extension is inevitable.

“The Commission is disposed towards extending the period for the CVR but not up to the period that some people are canvassing,” he added.