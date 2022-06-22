Dear Bunmi,

When I met my current boyfriend, he never mentioned anything about having a half-brother. We’d been together for about a year when he introduced him to me at a social gathering.

It was a bit of a shock, and even more shocking was the immediate attraction between us. It was obvious he felt it too because, as soon as we were alone, he gave me his phone number. He called me the next day and we agreed to meet up.

When we did, he took me to his place and we’ve since started an affair. I knew it was wrong – I just felt powerless to stop it. I’ve fallen for him, but I also have strong feelings for my boyfriend. What do I do to make the right choice?

Angela, by e-mail

Dear Angela,

I don’t know what right choice you want to make when you seem to be enjoying the best of two worlds. Be rest assured, however, that if your real boyfriend finds out, he will cut off all ties with both of you, and you’ll bitterly regret what you’re now doing.

It would be best for everyone if you ended both relationships and walked away from the family you could end up destroying. If you come between two brothers, shame on you.