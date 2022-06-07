By Clifford Ndujihe

Aspirants about to speak to delegates. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the first to be called.

He said, today as members of APC,we have waited for this day to come. We .must rise to the occasion. The party may be the last hope of Nigeria to attain its manifest destiny.

It is a heavy responsibility for delegates to choose the next person that will succeed President Buhari.

Thanked other aspirants for their painstaking campaigns, which he said would help the party to grow.

As President Buhari had said the candidate you choose today,he said should be a person that can help APC win the next election. The candidate should also be able to unite all Nigerians, have the experience and capacity too steer Nigeria ahead.

All the other aspirants are good but he .said he believes he is the person to transform the country and cited his performance in Lagos.

I am a unifying leader with an extensive structure that has won election after election.

I will fight terrorism and insecurity to the very end and erase terror from our land.