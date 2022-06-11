If you vote, it will count, INEC assures youths at Lagos concert

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahood Yakubu(left) and other officials at the concert. Source: @INECNigeria

Youths at the concert. Source: @INECNigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has assured youths that if they get their PVCs and vote in the coming elections, their votes would count.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, gave the assurance on Saturday, the final day of the ‘Youth Vote Count 2.0’ mega concert it organised in Lagos.

According to Yakubu, “We have heard your requests loud and clear. You will soon hear from us on extension of CVR registration.

“Please, assure me that you will register, pick your PVCs and vote. I also assure you that your vote will count.”

The concert, held at Tafawa Balewa Square, is part of INEC’s awareness campaign to mobilise youths for the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

The concert had popular stars, such as Omawunmi and Waje, performing.

The campaign was in collaboration with the EU Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) and the Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA).

The partnership’s goal is to ensure that the Nigerian youths participate fully in the ongoing CVR and vote in the 2023 general elections.