By Ogalah Ibrahim

Hajiya Zainab Abubakar Ibrahim, the National Coordinator, Northern Women Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that if Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is elected Nigeria’s President in 2023, he will develop the country beyond the expectations of Nigerians.

She made the remark on Tuesday in Katsina at a campaign launched to orient Nigerian women on the need to register and obtain their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and to be included in governance.

Hajiya Zainab further explained that the campaign was also designed to encourage women to desist from engaging in election violence and contribute their quota towards the smooth & overwhelming victory of the APC in 2023.

The Northern women leader while describing Tinubu as a detribalised Nigerian with the capacity to fix all the problems facing the country said:

“Each and everyone of us is happy with the emergence of the Asiwaju of Lagos & Jagaban of Africa as the Presidential flag bearer of our party, the All Progressives Congress. Jagaban is a seasoned and detriblalised politician who has served this nation diligently and contributed towards the development of individuals, policies and institutions of governance in this nation. We are so sure that if he is elected as President come 2023, Asiwaju will develop this nation beyond expectations.”

Zainab called on all Katsina State women to ensure that they obtain and use their PVC to vote the APC in the 2023 general elections from top to bottom in order to ensure the sustainability of all the achievements and opportunities they have enjoyed under the party continues to deliver impactful leadership to Nigerians.

The Northern Women Leader also called on those who migrated from one part of the country to the other, including refugees as well as those whose voters card got lost or damaged and those below the age of 18 during the last exercise to equally use this window of registration and obtain their PVCs.

Zainab said, “the task of choosing good leaders across all tiers of government lies on the shoulder of women,

appealed to those who are yet to register or collect their PVCs to “in the patriotic interest of this nation, unhesitatingly register & collect before the deadline which is June 30th, 2022 as there is likely going to be no extension after this date.

“I am aware that getting PVC is difficult in some areas, but I want Nigerians to know that this is a duty we owe our country. Please come out, register, collect your PVC so that you can decide & choose your leaders in the upcoming 2023 general elections.

“Your voice could only matter when you have a PVC that could allow you to vote. If you don’t participate in the election, you can’t get the best people to serve you.

“We must get involved in choosing the right leaders, your actions or inactions today will affect your destiny and that of your children tomorrow.”

Speaking at the event, the wife of Katsina Governor, Hajiya Hadiza Masari commended the efforts of women in the state during the last dispensation for delivering over one million votes for the APC.

She appealed to those who have not obtained their PVCs to register to enable them deliver no fewer than 3 million votes for the party in the 2023 general election, assuring women in the state of more participation in the state’s governance.

Hajiya Hadiza thanked the State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari for appointing women into key positions and for involving them in decision making.

The state’s first lady also appreciated the Katsina Governor on behalf of All Nigerian Progressives Women

for purchasing a brand new

Luxurious Mercedes Benz GLK 350 for the Women Leader of the State and a Hiace Utility Bus for her office.