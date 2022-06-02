By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) allegedly planted by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN) has exploded, causing severe injuries to two members of the outlawed group.

The incident occurred along Eke Ututu – Orsu road in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo state on Wednesday 1 June 2022.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu said, “The dissidents, inadvertently stepped on the IED which they had earlier planted along several routes in Orlu, Orsu Local Government Area, while they were attempting to evade troops’ onslaught against terrorists in the area.

“The outlawed group have severally planted IEDs along troops’ patrol routes in a failed effort to bring harm to the troops.

“We urge all peace-loving people of the South East to please inform troops of possible areas where these explosives have been buried for proper evacuation and disposal.”

