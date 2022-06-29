By Shina Abubakar

THE Olowu of Kuta, in Ayedire Local Government Area of Osun State, Oba Adekunle Makama, yesterday, called for an end to the media war against the former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd), saying the sponsors are threatened by his achievements.

Oba Makama said media reports ascribing the ownership of a house in Wuse, Abuja, where operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, raided and recovered huge cash and other luxury items to Buratai, is malicious and another fabricated story published to tarnish his image.

Addressing journalists at his palace in Owu-Kuta, the monarch said those who embarked on media terrorism against the former service chief are doing so because of his ever-rising profile, adding that there have been series of unsuccessful attempts to remove him.