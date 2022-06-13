By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, has distanced itself from the suspended Accountant- General of the Federation, Alhaji Ahmed Idris, over alleged N80 billion missing funds, following a letter from Human and Environmental Development Agenda, HEDA demanding for investigation and sanction.

In a statement signed by the Registrar/Chief Executive, ICAN, Prof. Ahmed Kumshe, stated: “The attention of ICAN has been drawn to some publications in the media where a group known as HEDA is asking ICAN to investigate and sanction the erstwhile Accountant-General of the Federation being probed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC for corruption.

“We wish to inform the organization and the general public that the former Accountant-General, Alhaji Ahmed Idris, is not a member of ICAN and therefore cannot be investigated and sanctioned by ICAN.

“Our act only allows us to regulate and discipline our members when they err at our Investigating Panel or Disciplinary Tribunal as the case may be.

“We appreciate the concern of HEDA and wish to assure the public and other stakeholders of our resolve to serve the public interest always.