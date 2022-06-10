…Plans free tickets, others @3

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE management of Ibom Air, the Akwa Ibom state owned Airline, has thanked its esteemed customers, Shareholders, government and people of the state as the company celebrates 3years of scheduled commercial flight operations.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Ibom Air, George Uriesi gave the thanks on behalf of the management in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Uyo the state capital

Uriesi noted that since Friday June , 7, 2019, Ibom Air commenced scheduled commercial flight operations with an inaugural flight from Uyo to Lagos, the company has enjoyed overwhelming acceptance and goodwill from the Nigerian traveling public.

According to Uriesi: “Three years down the line, with over one and a half million passengers flown and about 22,000 flights later, Ibom Air has come to be known for its brand promise of schedule reliability, on-time departures and excellent service.

“The story of Ibom Air began as an audacious, bold new idea, which has quickly grown to earn its place in the nation’s aviation landscape, winning notable awards along the way, including Airline of the year two years in a row- 2020 and 2021 respectively, amongst many other awards from notable institutions.

“Looking back over the last three years and how far we have come as a business, this milestone presents yet another opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to our esteemed passengers.

“And so, on behalf of the Board, Management and Staff of Ibom Air, I say a big thank you to all our valued customers and stakeholders, including our shareholder, the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State.

” Our immense thanks go to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, for taking the bold step, believing in and standing by this vision.”

“We are humbled by the overwhelming public acceptance and goodwill we have enjoyed from the Nigerian traveling public, which has motivated us to remain resolute and determined to keep pushing the envelope as we contribute our quota to the growth and stability of the aviation industry in Nigeria and Africa.”

The COO, disclosed that to commemorate the milestone, a lineup of activities have been planned to give back to customers and their community, including opportunities to win free airline tickets and an invitation to watch the private screening of the aviation-themed 2022 movie: Top Gun: Maverick.

He reiterated that the Airline has a fleet of seven Aircraft: five (5) Bombardier CRJ 900 and two (2) Airbus A220-300, covering seven (7) destinations, and also plans to commence regional routes later this year.