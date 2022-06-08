By Adeola Badru

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has said that it remains committed to safe environment by promoting an environmentally-friendly practices in its business activities.

The power company made the disclosure, yesterday, in commemoration of this year’s World Environment Day with the theme: ‘Only One Earth’.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Operating Officer of the company, Engr. John Ayodele, said the company had created an environment department which would ensure sustainability practices were adhered to in its operations and reduce pollution into the environment.

He said: “IBEDC recognizes the need to promote environmentally-friendly practices in its business and also, the issues driving recent and emerging trends in environmental sustainability.”

“Thus, IBEDC is committed to continually promote Best International Industry Practice across its business activities within its franchise area with the sole aim of ensuring that it minimises the impact of its operations on the environment, integrating protection of the environment, positively and socially.”

“Requisite financial and physical resources are to be committed by the company to develop a strong sense of environmental awareness amongst all employees.”

“This would be done by incorporating environmental priorities within work programs, business plans and ensuring appropriate environmental information is included in general training and inductions,” Ayodele said.

He said towards the implementation of this policy, IBEDC will incorporate environmental and social considerations into all its business activities and projects implementation.

“We will strictly follow the basic principle of avoidance, minimisation and mitigation in dealing with environmental and social issues and where required, restoration and remediation shall be applied.”

“Implement measures towards prevention of pollution, including greenhouse gases and unintended release of substances that could cause harm to the environment.”

“Commit to regular environmental assessment at our facilities that would enable identification and compliance to applicable legislation and other requirements including approved Codes of Practices.”

“Ensure that its commitment to the environment extends to our customers, staff and the community in which we operate, among others,” the COO said.

In his keynote address, representative from the Nigerian Environmental Society, Oyo State, Engr. Olusegun Ogundele, who spoke on sustainable approaches to promoting only one earth at workplace, emphasised enforcement of environmental legislation and attitudinal changes.

Ogundele said: “We have no place to run to, there is no other planet but earth. So we have to begin to live in harmony with the earth.”

“The 2022 world environment day is significant as it comes within a global pandemic with another pandemic in the pipeline, as monkeypox cases grow. We all have to be responsible and take care of our environment.”

Meanwhile, Ayodele with other management staff of IBEDC proceeded to Bashorun Ogunmola High School, Ring Road, Ibadan to sensitise the students and inaugurated Safety and Environment club as well as plant a tree to commemorate the World Environment Day.