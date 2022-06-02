Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke has debunked reports making round the internet that he has now been converted from Christianity to Islam.

A report on Wednesday emerged that the actor had embraced the Islamic faith and some Muslims had in reaction welcomed him to their religion.

Reacting to the report, Jim Iyke in a video on his Instagram page on Thursday dismissed it saying he had no plans of ever converting to Islam.

According to him, the viral photos which triggered the claim were taken from a movie he’s currently shooting in Ghana.

“Let me quickly address the elephant in the room and go back to what I do best. I feel it necessary to address the rumour making the rounds lately.

”I made a movie in Ghana and it’s a movie about religious fanatic, someone took a picture from that movie and claimed I converted my faith.

”I respect all religions and I have no intention of ever converting my faith. I’m totally committed to my faith. I don’t understand why someone will do these but there is a certain line that you not be crossed,” he said.

