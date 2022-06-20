Nigerian rapper, Eldee has revealed why he left Nigeria for United States of America, stating that he does not regret leaving the country.

Eldee who was reacting to a follower’s statement stating that relocating to America is not easy and not always the best said he chose to be rich over looking rich.

According to the rapper, he would not have accomplished all he has today if he had stayed back in Nigeria unless he stole money.

On his Instagram story, he wrote: “It’s all about perspective. Everybody’s journey is different. The real question is what your definition of ‘make it’ is. I don’t for a second regret my japa.

“My life today is exactly as I envisioned it in 2012 when I decided I was finally done with my Nigeria.

“We all have different goals and priorities in life. I chose being rich over looking rich. The only way I could have accomplished what I have today in Nigeria is if I stole the money and I no sabi thief.”