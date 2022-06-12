.

By Sylvester Kwentua

If you are the type that has been bothering yourself on what your future may look like, you just may have found a solution to your quagmire, as a former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Angel Smith, has boasted that she has the capacity to read the future.

In an Instagram post she made recently, Angel also bragged about the other thing she will be doing.

“I will be doing palm readings, I can predict the future. Come to me.” Angel posted.

Under the comment section of the post, a fan, who probably has been seeking ways to win Angel’s attention, tried his luck, as he asked Angel if she has ever seen a future together for her and him.

“Then you must know we are meant to be together, @theangeljbsmith”, the fan asked the question, which never got answered by Angel.