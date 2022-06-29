By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—Hydro Power Producing Areas Development Commission, HYPPADEC, plans to establish “Rescue Villages” as intervention for displaced villagers in the flood ravaged areas of six states across the country.

While the affected states are Niger, Kwara, Kebbi, Plateau, Kebbi and Kogi, the villages will also cater for are those displaced by bandits from their communities in the affected states.

Managing Director of the Commission, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, at a briefing yesterday in Minna, Niger State, said two rescue villages would be established in each of the state as a pilot scheme under the Commission.

Yelwa said besides the rescue villages, the Commission also plans to construct 90 housing units of which 60 will be constructed in Muregi and 30 in Ketso villages respectively as take off of another scheme.

According to him, “The main aim of these projects is to provide succour to the Internal Displaced Persons, IDPs who are constantly affected by the annual flooding or bandit attacks and the Rescue village project will be launched in Shiroro local government area of Niger State tomorrow,(Thursday).

“The rescue villages will serve as second home for the affected people where all social amenities like houses, toilet facilities, portable water among others would be provided in the temporary settlements.”