Beloved, we Christians should know that we are special people.

Though we are in the world but we are not of the world. We are not sinners or backsliders and do not belong to the world, for a Christian is not a sinner neither is a sinner a Christian. We are the people of God, people of heaven, though we live in the world but that is not our destination for we are here on transit, our final abode is heaven.

If you can believe in Him today, you also shall have the privilege of Son-ship, for all that receive Christ by faith become automatically the sons of God by adoption. This is a precious and free privilege offered to all.

There are so much to gain and a lot to lose if you pay not heed to this counseling. This is because in the Kingdom of God’ are provision for all good things. You cannot pursue and overcome your enemies if you are not under the banner of the Almighty God or belong to His Kingdom.

Matthew 6:33 says, “But seek ye first the kingdom of God and his righteousness and all these things shall be added unto you.” If you desire every good thing in this world and want to be in heaven at last, you must seek the Kingdom of God first. The Scripture says, you should seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness and all good things shall be added unto you.

If you have all good things fine, but if you don’t have all, then you must go for them now for they belong to you. Whatever the devil has taken away from you must be retrieved so that you have all round blessing.

Abraham was blessed by God in all things and if God had blessed him in all things and he is the Father of faith and we are his children, then we shall be blessed and our blessing shall provoke unbelievers. We are destined to be prosperous for all things are ours and this prosperity should provoke unbelievers to worship God because when you have all things; unbelievers around you will envy you and even plead you should take them to your church. Honestly from now your prosperity will provoke sinners to worship God because if they are better than you, they may not listen to you. If you preach to them, they may accuse you of trying to make them be like you.

Imagine a situation after you have preached a wonderful sermon, you then solicit for transport fare. Such situation makes unbelievers mock Christians. And such a thing could cause unbelievers to hide whenever you visited for they would assume you have come to disturb them. If that is your potion, today, your life can not remain the same because your father, the Almighty God who owns heaven and earth will bless you today in Jesus name.

Psalm 24:1 says, “The earth is of the Lord and the fullness thereof.” God owns everything. He has nothing to do with car, building, husband and wife, employment or whatever. We are the ones that have need of them. But while we are supposed to enjoy them as children of God, sinners are having them much more than us. That is why God asks us to go after what belong to us so that our joy shall be full. We must therefore, pursue our blessings and recover whatever that belongs to us from the hands of the enemies.

Psalm 115:16 says, “The heaven even the heaven are the Lord but the earth are been giving to the children of men.” God gave the earth to the children of men and if God has given the earth to us, where then is our portion. Where is your own portion, you who go about begging, but never mind your story must change today because God has given you the world to exploit for your inheritance?

Joshua 1:3 says, “Every place the sole of your foot shall tread upon that have I given to you as I said unto Moses”

God has given unto us everything our eyes can cover. Any promise in the Bible which you can imagine is for your inheritance. That promise is not for the devil or unbelievers, but for the people of God and today, any promise your brain can capture will be yours. Healing will be yours; deliverance including prosperity will be yours in Jesus name.

Joshua 18:3 says, “And Joshua said unto the children of Israel, how long are you slack to go, to possess the land which the Lord God of your father has given you. How long will you be there?

Children of God over and over again remain destitute of many things which it is the will of God that they should enjoy, and of which with the right attitude they might enjoy. Sometimes this slackness in enjoying what have been bequeathed to them could be attributed to fear of the unknown vis-à-vis loosing what they had already gotten. When the Israelites exhibited this flabbiness in possessing what belonged to them, Joshua queried such lackadaisical mindset and cautioned against it, and by doing that he stirred the Israelites up to take possession of their lots.

Same concern is being raised today asking how long it will take you, a child of God to possess your possession. How long will you delay to take what belongs to you? The time is now. You must go at once, because Joshua and Caleb said they should go at once. As you mention anything to God in prayer today; you shall have it. Just ask anything by simple praying that God should give you a child if you need a child. Or ask Him ‘where is the blessing He promised for your businesses if you want business boom. If you don’t have faith just believe that God is real and cannot disappoint you, am assuring you, you will get what you are looking for.

If you can stand upon the word of God today and pray by faith, all that you have lost in business, health, family, etc will be recovered in Jesus name. And if it appears that there is one enemy running away with what belongs to you, running too fast and just say now let the angel of God overtake him and arrest him, and believe as you pray that you have recovered what he has stolen in Jesus name, for he can never run faster than the angel.

1Cor. 3:21 says, “Therefore let no man glory in men. For all things are yours;” If the earth is of the Lord and the fullness thereof and we are the children of God, you must believe if we act in line with that scripture it shall be ours.

Genesis 13:15 and 17 says, “For all the land which thou seest, to thee will I give it and to thy seed forever. 17 Arise, walk through the land in the length of it and in the breadth of it; for I will give it unto thee”

The Scripture says all the land you see shall be given to you, which means you have to see something before you go after them. God said I have shown you the land, that you must walk through it in the length of it and in the breadth of it which means since God has promised you that all these things belong to you, you should therefore know what belong to you and lay claim to it and God will bring it to pass in Jesus name.

This is the word of God that must come to fulfillment. It is not the word of mortal man that dies at the end of the man. Whatever you are looking for belongs to you. God has given them to you, and as you claim it today it shall be yours in Jesus name. So, you must pursue after those things that God has bequeathed to you just like David pursued after them and recovered all. So we must pursue like David, Moses, Joshua, Caleb, and deal with all the enemies on our way and all the enemies that are standing against us.

All those that are occupying our blessings whether spiritually or physically must be dealt with like David. We must not fold our hands and be at the defense, we must pursue in prayers, in season and out of season. Pray without season and go after what God has given to you. We must go for evangelism, preach at all times and pray to ensure whatever the devil had taken or captured are recovered. As we continue in the spiritual exercise, am assuring you we must overtake them and without doubt recover all in Jesus name.