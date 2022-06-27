By Mistura Abdulrafiu

A relative of the family whose three children drowned in a pool in the Ajah area of Lagos has clarified that disaster struck in the estate pool and not the parents’ home pool.

The relative, who simply gave his name as Manuel, further clarified that the parents of the children of ages 14, 7 and 3, were not at home when tragedy struck.

Manuel explained that the children had gone swimming in the estate pool, unaccompanied by an adult penultimate Sunday when they drowned. Some residents who had gone swimming in the pool raised the alarm when they saw two of the children afloat.

Manuel said, “ They alerted other residents. By the time they jumped into the pool, they discovered there were three children. Unfortunately, they were confirmed dead by the time they were rushed to the hospital.

“Policemen at Ajah division were informed of the incident. Parents of the children are yet to come to terms with the tragedy. It is more devastating because they were all their parents had.

“If fact, when they were contacted on the phone on the day of the incident, they rushed back home. The first thing the woman requested was their children. They passed out when they were told what happened. Their mother had not ceased crying since the incident happened”.

The spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hudenyi , confirmed that the incident happened but declined to reveal the identities of the children.

He said, “ The incident occurred on the evening of June 12, 2022. No arrest was made because there was a sign of no lifeguard on duty at the pool. I won’t reveal the identities of the children because the parents are devastated already”.